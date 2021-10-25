A light one to kick start the new week









Major currencies are keeping a slight advance against the dollar and yen to start the day, with the former giving back some ground after Friday's gains against commodity currencies following Fed chair Powell's remarks here





The bond market reaction has been an interesting one, with long-end yields pulling back amid fears of a misstep in policy by the Fed - hence, snuffing out real inflation.





That is something to consider for yen pairs in general in the bigger picture even as rate and policy divergence also plays a role in dictating trading sentiment.





Oil prices are still looking perky as ever with WTI up another 1% to $84.60 on the day. There's more talk of a push towards $100 but let's just take one step at a time.





Central bank focus will return this week with the BOC meeting on Wednesday and then the BOJ and ECB on Thursday, so keep that in view





0800 GMT - Germany October Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . Supply bottlenecks and capacity constraints, adding to rising cost pressures are expected to weigh further on overall business sentiment with worries that it could extend well into next year.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 22 October

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.