Another near empty calendar day beckons in Europe









The dollar is sitting more mixed on the day as it keeps a light advance against the yen - as is the rest of the major currencies bloc - while sitting slightly weaker against the aussie and kiwi amid firmer risk sentiment on the day.





US stocks continue to look unperturbed as tech is leading the charge to start the week, buoyed by a surge in Tesla shares yesterday - surpassing $1 trillion in market value.





Elsewhere, gold is starting to gather some interest as price pushes just above $1,800 while oil is still looking to keep its upside momentum after a late retreat yesterday. WTI is sitting just below $84 currently with Brent holding just above $86.





With little else on the agenda, the risk mood and technicals will continue to dictate trading sentiment for the most part before we get to the key central bank meetings this week.





1000 GMT - UK October CBI retailing reported sales



Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.





