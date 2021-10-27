A couple of light releases on the day













EUR/USD is sticky close to 1.1600, keeping within a 13 pips range so far today, so there isn't much firm direction so far with US futures also looking more tepid for now.





The yen is a notable gainer though but it comes after a slight fall in trading yesterday, as USD/JPY is trading around 113.90 levels at the moment.





The aussie is also keeping a slight advance after the stronger-than-expected Q3 CPI data earlier and that has also seen AUD/NZD pick up in search of a fifth straight day of gains - inadvertently weighing on the kiwi.





Looking ahead, there are some light releases to follow in European morning trade but none of which should really offer much of a shakeup to the market landscape.





The inflation debate and risk sentiment are still two key factors at play for now before we focus in on the loonie ahead of the BOC policy meeting later in the day.





0600 GMT - Germany November GfK consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . Amid rising cost pressures and worries surrounding the economy going into the winter, German consumer morale is estimated to slip after the surprise beat in the October survey.





0600 GMT - Germany September import price index



Prior release can be found here . Another month, another expected increase in import prices as supply and capacity constraints continue to contribute to the rise in cost/inflation pressures in general across the globe.





0645 GMT - France October consumer confidence



Prior release can be found here . French consumer sentiment is expected to keep thereabouts in September as overall economic conditions are holding up, despite worries on higher cost pressures and surging energy prices in Q4.





0800 GMT - Eurozone September M3 money supply data



Prior release can be found here . Broad money in the euro area should still reflect more expansive conditions as the ECB keeps the taps open for now.





0800 GMT - Switzerland October Credit Suisse investor sentiment



Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 October

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



