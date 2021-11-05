A couple of light releases in the run up to the US non-farm payrolls









The market is keeping steadier so far on the day with FX showing little poise while US futures are also flattish for the most part going into European morning trade.





Bonds continue to be rather indecisive and volatile post-Fed with short-end yields plunging sharply yesterday before recovering slightly so far on the day.





However, we also saw 10-year Treasury yields fall from 1.60% to 1.53% through the entirety of trading yesterday so that also underscores some potential rethink in rates as bond traders continue to try and work things out at the moment.





It's messy so keep that in mind when viewing yen pairs in general.





Looking ahead today, US non-farm payrolls will be a key focus even if the market reaction to it may not be as significant or material - that is if we do get a decent/modest report.





0700 GMT - UK October Halifax house prices

Prior release can be found here . UK house prices are estimated to have increased once again on the month, underscoring robust demand conditions in the housing market still.





0700 GMT - Germany September industrial production



Prior release can be found here . Factory output is estimated to have rebounded a little after August's sharp drop, though supply and capacity constraints will continue to be major factors in terms of limiting output in Q4.





0800 GMT - Switzerland October foreign currency reserves



Prior release can be found here . A general indication of intervention activity by the SNB, though I'd argue the weekly sight deposits data offers a better "real-time" look.





1000 GMT - Eurozone September retail sales data



Prior release can be found here . Euro area retail sales is estimated to have picked up a little in September as consumption activity holds up in light of rising cost pressures and inflation, which could see the situation moderate in Q4.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



