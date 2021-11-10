A light calendar day beckons in Europe













US futures are on the retreat after major indices fell back from record levels yesterday, with the S&P 500 snapping an eight-day run - its longest streak since 1997.





Tesla's plunge certainly didn't help the mood music as the Nasdaq dropped by 0.6%.





US futures are keeping lower for now, down by roughly 0.3% on the day.





If anything else, this looks to be more of a breather for now as investors wait on the US CPI data later today to add more colour to the inflation debate.





0700 GMT - Germany October final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . The final readings should just reaffirm surging price pressures in the German economy, which isn't going to let up going into early next year with supply and capacity constraints still persisting for the most part.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 November

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week.









Major currencies are keeping quieter as we look towards European trading, though the aussie and kiwi are mildly weaker as risk tones are keeping more cautious.