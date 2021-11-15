A light one on the data docket to start the new week









Major currencies are little changed as the dollar keeps around its highest since July last year, largely helped by EUR/USD lingering at similar lows.





But the greenback continues to keep in a good technical spot across the board for now, after the hot US CPI data last week.





US futures are tepid while Treasury yields are down slightly as bonds see a slight bid after last week's drop (higher yields). 10-year yields are down 2.3 bps to 1.56%.





Trading this week will largely center around the ebb and flow, with Fed speakers the key thing to watch in meddling with the inflation/rates debate. US retail sales will arguably be the key economic release and that comes tomorrow.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.





1000 GMT - Eurozone September trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Overall trade conditions are still picking up from the depths of the pandemic and it should keep that way as a trend with the recovery ongoing.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.