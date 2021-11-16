UK labour market report in focus









Major currencies are keeping little changed for the most part, with the dollar still in a good spot technically with EUR/USD having broken below 1.1400 yesterday.





The bond market saw a mixed start with yields surging back higher in US trading, seeing 10-year Treasury yields climb above 1.60% although we are seeing a light retreat now.





Equities are looking tepid once again after an uninspired showing to start the week, with investors eyeing the US retail sales data later today for more clues.





Adding to that, we'll have a host of Fed speakers so keep an eye out for that as well.

0700 GMT - UK October jobless claims change, claimant count rate

0700 GMT - UK September ILO unemployment rate, employment change

0700 GMT - UK September average weekly earnings

Prior release can be found here . UK labour market conditions should continue to reaffirm an improving trend, which is likely to validate BOE rate hike prospects. Wage pressures are estimated to cool a little but stay elevated as a whole, though the reading is still rather distorted amid the pandemic recovery in general.





0745 GMT - France October final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . The final readings should just reaffirm surging inflation pressures in the French economy, as seen across the region.





1000 GMT - Eurozone Q3 GDP second estimate

The preliminary report can be found here . A secondary read on Q3 GDP in the euro area, in which the initial estimates showed a modest performance in terms of overall growth.





