A rather empty day beckons in Europe









The dollar ended up trading more mixed yesterday as gains cooled against the likes of the euro, yen and pound while it advanced against the loonie and aussie.





Major currencies are little changed for the most part though the kiwi is pushing gains after stronger NZ inflation expectations earlier, reaffirming rate hike prospects. Adding to that is the continued downside shove in AUD/NZD as highlighted here yesterday.

The greenback may be taking a breather so one can expect some added pushing and pulling, but it still sits in a good spot from a technical perspective for the most part.





USD/JPY is one to watch as it teeters towards 114.00 and is flirting with the figure level going into European trading. The key hourly moving averages are seen @ 113.84 and 114.23 so price action is very much caught in between that in search of the next push as well.





With a lack of key releases coming up, we may be in store for a quieter period in Europe with little for traders and investors to work with in general.





0700 GMT - Switzerland October trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions, which should continue to pick up as a trend amid the recovery in the Swiss economy.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



