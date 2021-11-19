UK retail sales the highlight









The greenback is keeping steadier so far on the day after a slight retreat in the past few sessions - more of a push and pull feel - while stock futures are looking buoyed after Wall Street clinched fresh record highs once again in trading yesterday.





It's all about the mood music and the technical side of things as we approach the weekend, with little else to really shake things up today.





USD/JPY keeping above 114.00 will provide some base for the dollar to hold at least with the bond market also seeing more of a push and pull as well for now.





10-year Treasury yields are up 0.9 bps to 1.596% but in the context of the week, it is well off the highs but not really sinking back to the lows at the start of the week either.





0700 GMT - Germany October PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Another month, another estimated increase in producer prices and that just reaffirms the trend of rising cost pressures in the region.





0700 GMT - UK October retail sales data



Prior release can be found here . After the slump in September, UK retail sales is estimated to bounce back a little in October with overall volumes holding above pre-pandemic i.e. February 2020 levels towards the year-end - largely helped by a surge in demand amid the reopening in spring and peak conditions in the summer.





0900 GMT - Eurozone September current account balance



Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.