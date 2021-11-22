A near bare calendar day in Europe to start the new week









Major currencies are little changed for the most part, with the dollar continuing to sit in a good spot as a whole after some pushing and pulling last week.





Treasury yields are bouncing back a little after a retreat in the long-end on Friday, which saw some hints of risk aversion (tech stocks defied that though) in European trading at the time amid the resurfacing of pandemic fears.





US futures are also sitting higher and that points to a better risk mood so far today.





Looking ahead this week, there will be a couple of notable data releases in the next few days spanning from PMI data to US durable goods and PCE data. And in terms of central bank focus, the RBNZ and FOMC meeting minutes are the ones to watch.





Besides that, Fedspeak will continue to be a focus point alongside pandemic developments as the inflation debate rages on.





Also, keep in mind that we will observe a shorter week in general as the Thanksgiving holiday in the US is coming up on Thursday. That will likely see many traders and market participants be off on Friday too with no major data flow on the final day of the week.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





