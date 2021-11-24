German Ifo business survey on the agenda today









The dollar continues to keep in steadier spot on the week, though we are seeing a bit of a retreat in USD/JPY back below 115.00 as Treasury yields slip a little as well.





It is still early in the day though, so we'll see how things go especially with a flurry of data releases coming up later in the US alongside the FOMC meeting minutes.





Elsewhere, the greenback is mostly firmer especially against the likes of the aussie and kiwi, with the latter being dragged down after the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps earlier in the day - letting down some that hoped for a 50 bps hike.





NZD/USD is making its way back towards the end-September lows @ 0.6860 while AUD/USD is inching towards its own end-September lows @ 0.7170. Those will be key downside levels to watch for the respective pairs in the sessions ahead.





Looking to other asset classes, US futures are down a touch after a mixed showing once again yesterday with tech stocks the laggard as the Nasdaq fell once again while the Dow and S&P 500 managed to eke out gains at the end of the day.





Meanwhile, oil is keeping with the bounce from the SPR release news (sell the rumour, buy the fact at play) with traders eyeing the OPEC+ response next week.





0745 GMT - France November business confidence



Prior release can be found here . French confidence levels are estimated to keep thereabouts as the economy holds up so far in Q4.





0900 GMT - Switzerland Credit Suisse November investor sentiment



Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





0900 GMT - Germany November Ifo business climate index



Prior release can be found here . German business conditions are estimated to ease in November amid supply issues as well as rising cost pressures, adding to the worsening virus situation as well across the country.





1100 GMT - UK November CBI trends total orders

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 19 November

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.




