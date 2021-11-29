German inflation data in focus today









Risk is rebounding on the day after fears surrounding the Omnicron virus strain battered markets on Friday amid thinner liquidity conditions.





There is a light bounce back so far today but it doesn't take away the damage done at the end of last week. As the Omincron variant spreads across the globe, expect that to keep a lid on optimism as it is causing market participants to reassess the global outlook.





It will all boil down to how serious of a threat the Omnicron variant really is and there might not be any easy answers on that over the next few weeks. But as the virus strain is being identified in more and more places around the world in the meantime, that might keep markets a fair bit more jittery. You can check out this global tracker here

German and Spanish inflation will be the more notable data releases today but it will be all about the market mood as US traders return from the somewhat long weekend.





0800 GMT - Spain November preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Spanish consumer inflation is estimated to keep on the high side with some risks of a higher reading than in October, reaffirming the surging price pressures across the region heading into year-end.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 26 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - UK October mortgage approvals, credit data



Prior release can be found here . Overall credit conditions are still rather lacking in the UK economy, pointing to the notion that the economy isn't firing on all cylinders yet.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone November economic, industrial, services confidence



Prior release can be found here . There should be some moderation in overall economic sentiment in the euro area as supply bottlenecks, rising cost pressures, and the worsening virus situation all weigh on the outlook - now having to add Omnicron fears too.





1300 GMT - Germany November preliminary CPI figures



Prior release can be found here . The state readings will provide some idea of what to expect coming into this but estimates are searching for a jump in German inflation, with the annual reading touching 5% this month. That fits with the narrative of surging price pressures in the euro area economy through to year-end.





That's all for the session ahead.




