Eurozone inflation in focus today









Steady tones are prevailing so far on the day with the dollar trading little changed for the most part across the board as major currencies stabilise as market participants continue to digest the fears surrounding the omicron variant.





US futures are also holding up a touch while oil is also up 1% after a late drop yesterday, though bond yields are less enthusiastic with 10-year Treasury yields down by roughly 3 bps to near 1.50% ahead of European trading.





As much as the market can take in some comfort yesterday after Friday's beating, there will be more twists and turns to the latest COVID-19 saga still to come surely.





Essentially, we're all trading on virus news now but the market reaction yesterday suggests that the latest dip in risk trades is not exactly one that everyone is rushing to buy.





0745 GMT - France November preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . French consumer inflation is expected to keep thereabouts at elevated levels, though estimates suggest that we could see some cooling in price pressures on the month; but still keeping well above the 2% mark.





0745 GMT - France Q3 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . With the omicron variant in play, Q3 seems like a distant memory now so the final release here is insignificant.





0800 GMT - Italy Q3 final GDP figures



The preliminary report can be found here . Likewise, the same for Italy.





0800 GMT - Switzerland November KOF leading indicator index



Prior release can be found here . The reading measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy.





0855 GMT - Germany November unemployment change, rate



Prior release can be found here . The trend in German labour market conditions is continuing to show an improvement as a whole and that is expected to continue in the months ahead as economic conditions slowly recover to pre-pandemic levels.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November preliminary CPI figures



Prior release can be found here . The range of estimates are a little wide this month, suggesting that inflation most likely held up close to the 4% mark with some upside risk of a beat in the figures - not least with the German readings yesterday. But either way, the readings should reaffirm elevated price pressures in general and that will continue to keep the pressure on the ECB through to year-end at least for now.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



