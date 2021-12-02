A couple of light data points on the day









It is shaping up to be a typical start to European morning trade, as risk tones are looking calmer and more sanguine but the day ahead may not end up staying that way.





The first reported case of the omicron variant in the US sent markets reeling yesterday, with equities in particular hurt quite badly - expect Europe to play catch up today.





Bond traders are also struggling to make up their minds with 10-year Treasury yields falling to its lowest since late September, threatening 1.40% before bouncing back a little.





That is making for a bit of a volatile and messy trading period so far this week as market participants are still largely at the mercy of COVID-19 headlines and developments on the omicron variant at this point.





There will still be a couple more weeks of this to go but in time, if there are no worse news, perhaps traders and investors can gradually take in some comfort.





But for now, sentiment remains fragile and while there are some light positive signs, just know that they could easily be swept away by virus talk.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Another month, another increase in producer prices is expected though this one is a bit of a lagging one considering we already have gotten the data from key countries in the region beforehand. But in any case, this will just reaffirm surging cost pressures with higher prices expected to carry through to year-end.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October unemployment rate



Prior release can be found here . The statistics is expected to continue to show an improvement in labour market conditions in the euro area, though it will still take time to gauge actual underlying conditions considering support programmes in place.





1230 GMT - US November Challenger job cuts, layoffs



Prior release can be found here . A reminder that it is NFP week in the market. The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.