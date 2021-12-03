Markets stay on edge ahead with US non-farm payrolls in focus









The dollar is keeping steadier as risk is still looking a fair bit nervous, not helped by a further spread of the omicron variant across the US:













The question then becomes, how severe is omicron and if the variant itself is vaccine-immune or vaccine-resistant. The science and data are the key things to be wary of when gauging developments over the coming weeks.





For now, expect the headlines to continue to keep a lid on optimism as omicron begins to spread like wildfire. Throwing caution to the wind is understandable but the media echo chamber certainly isn't helping the market mood as well.





Oh, did someone mention that it was US non-farm payrolls day today?





0815 GMT - Spain November services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy November services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France November final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany November final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone November final services, composite PMI

The final readings should reaffirm a modest performance in business activity during the month, as compared to the months before. However, supply chain disruptions, surging cost pressures and now the omicron variant certainly threatens to weigh heavily on the outlook going into next year and that is the more important focal point.





0930 GMT - UK November final services, composite PMI

The preliminary report can be found here . The final readings should reaffirm that overall business activity somewhat held up in November but rising cost pressures and now the omicron variant will serve as major risks to the outlook moving forward.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Euro area retail sales is estimated to improve slightly after a sluggish September, though the surprising lower reading in German activity in the report two days back may present some downside risks to the report.







If anything else, it reaffirms that the strain has been circulating across the globe for a while now so don't be surprised to see an uptick in cases over the coming days/weeks.