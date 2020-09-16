Economic data coming up in the European Session - Sep 16

16 September 2020

US and European equity futures are up, oil higher on positive risk sentiment and Hurricane's Sally approach, and copper higher. AUD, NZD and CAD all higher in line with the positive risk mood. A fairly quiet start to the session with UK CPI data on the slate. FOMC later today, so could see a little subdued action ahead of the main event today.

0700 UK CPI 0700 UK PPI

1200 US MBA Mortgage applications

