Economic data coming up in the European Session - Sep 18

Steady start to the week as the central bank meetings are digested by the market. A steady flow of data out this am kicking off with retail sales out of the UK.

0745 France Wages q/q

0900 ECB currently account balance

1015 ECB's Pablo Hernandez de Cos speaks

Pablo is a dove. Some of his comments this year are: It is important that the EU recovery fund is approved as soon as possible with an adequate size. (June 25) Sees a joint debt coronabond as one answer to the crisis and suggested the ECB should be open to raising the self-imposed limits on bond purchases. (March 25)

The way to look at this is if Pablo (a dove) says hawkish things, then that should support the euro. However, there is not much chance of that today. However, it is a good principle to be aware of.