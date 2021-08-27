Economic data could be as meaningful as Fedspeak today
The PCE report is the main highlight
All eyes are on Powell ahead of his Jackson Hole speech but the July PCE report is something Powell himself will be watching.
PCE is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation and signs of a crest in prices would fit in nicely with Powell's view about transitory inflation. A further acceleration would give him and the committee second thoughts.
That's not the only report due at the bottom of the hour, there's also:
- US advance goods trade balance
- US wholesale inventories
- Canadian PPI
At 1400 GMT (the same time as Powell) we get the final UMich consumer sentiment survey. This was one of the reports that convinced many in the market that Powell won't rush a taper today.
At 1600 GMT (noon ET), the Dallas Fed trimmed mean inflation report will be released.