Economic data for the European session - 24 June

BoE day





Well, today is all about the BoE. Will they taper? Will they signal earlier interest rate projections? My answer is 'yes' they almost certainly will offer some increased optimism in some way. The UK has a red hot housing market (which first time buyers want to see crash) and pent up savings ready to be unleashed into a UK economy prime for a vaccine boosted bounce back.

However, will the BoE see it this way? Andy Haldane's last meeting today before he is off to pastures new, so remember that i only him and Vlieghe are hawkish today we could see strength retrace as the longer term board members are re-caluclated. A 2-0-7 today could be a 0-0-9 in a few months.





0900 BST German IFO Business Climate





1200 BST Bank of England Rate Hike





Later we have a swathe of Fed speakers in the US sessions, so could be a busy day despite the slow start.



