Economic data leaves little mark on the US dollar

Claims were a bit 'better' than expected while the Philly Fed plunged





The FX market didn't take much of a cue from the economic data released from the US today. Part of the reason was the mixed picture.







Initial jobless claims at 5.2 million were slightly better than 5.5m expected. I believe the market has been leaning even lower because economists have underestimated the drops for the past three weeks so there was fear of 7 million or more claims.





Equities bounced a bit on the number and the dollar sagged. Gold gave back some gains as well.



At the same time, the Philly Fed was another dose of reality with a much sharper fall than anticipated. The headline was the worst since 1980 and new orders the lowest ever.







I think we're somewhere in the transition between focusing on the financial crisis for the pandemic, which the Fed has battled, and the economic crisis, which is another story.







In any case, it's a tentative market right now. The volatility today has been the lowest since February. That won't last and I think economic numbers will increasingly weigh on risk trades but the timing is tricky. Clearly today isn't the day that breaks the dam.







For the near-term, watch cable and a potential break out of the 60-pip range over the past few hours.



