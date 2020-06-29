Economists say the UK price inflation is rising faster than official figures suggest

Economic consultancy firm National Institute of Economic and Social Research say the official UK CPI is too low.

That the Office for National Statistics is understating the speed prices are rising

The researchers say the rate of CPI is 0.4% than official figures

says the ONS is putting too much weight on goods and services that were unavailable because of Covid-19, dragging the inflation rate down

instead of changing the basket of goods to reflect what people were actually spending, the ONS had put in prices of goods and services that were missing so as not to change the overall rate of inflation

The FT have more, l ink here (may be gated)

---

If the BoE heed the research it is still unlikely to move them away from their current easing stance, not until the economy steadies after the virus impact.



