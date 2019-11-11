Economists see ECB keeping deposit rate unchanged through Q1 2020 - survey

According to the latest Bloomberg survey on economists

The previous survey forecast had a median call for the ECB to cut rates by a further 10 bps by Q1 2020 but that has now changed to staying unchanged for the period.





I don't think this comes as too much of a surprise because the divide among members of the governing council is yet to be addressed.





As mentioned many times over the past two months, the first thing that Christine Lagarde has to get right is to resolve the current dispute between the hawks and the doves.





Until that is sorted out, don't expect there to be any significant action taken up by the ECB or otherwise the backlash and outcry will be even more insatiable.



