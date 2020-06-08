Economy minister: Japan shouldn't think about fiscal reform or tax hikes now

Two points:

They're taking a wait-and-see approach. That's less aggressive than elsewhere The message about not-worrying about the fiscal side right now is near-universal

The case for buying risk assets globally is that rates will stay low for a long time and that governments will keep on spending. Even in ultra-indebted Japan you can see the inclination is more towards spending, but the 6% decline expected in the economy this year will tend to do that.

