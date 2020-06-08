Economy minister: Japan shouldn't think about fiscal reform or tax hikes now

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Nishimura:

  • Premature to consider fiscal or monetary steps aimed at stimulating consumption as Japan is still focusing on containing the pandemic
  • I hope BOJ focuses on efforts to ease corporate funding strain
  • Need to take further timely and flexible actions if global surge in infections hits Japan's economy
Two points:
  1. They're taking a wait-and-see approach. That's less aggressive than elsewhere
  2. The message about not-worrying about the fiscal side right now is near-universal
The case for buying risk assets globally is that rates will stay low for a long time and that governments will keep on spending. Even in ultra-indebted Japan you can see the inclination is more towards spending, but the 6% decline expected in the economy this year will tend to do that.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose