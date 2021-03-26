Efforts to unblock Suez Canal said to take up to at least a week

Subscription Confirmed!
Senior BOJ official says no change to stance that it has no plan to issue central bank digital currency
PBOC sees China potential growth at 5% to 5.7% in the next five years
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.5376 (vs. yesterday at 6.5282)
China Beige Book on signs that China may be moving towards deleveraging again
Westpac up their RBA QE forecast, an additional 100bn AUD