Efforts to unblock Suez Canal said to take up to at least a week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That is a long time in terms of global trade and shipping flow

This won't do much to ease nerves going into next week. While month-end and quarter-end rebalancing may occupy most of the market interest in the next few days, the longer this persists, the more impact it will have - albeit just in the short-term.

Suez
