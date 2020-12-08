EIA crude and petroleum forecasts released

US crude oil output to fall 910K BPD to 11.34 million BPD in 2020 vs 860K forecast last month



US output to fall 240K BPD to 11.10M BPD in 2021 vs -290K forecast last month



Petroleum demand to fall 2.38M BPD to 18.16M BPD in 2020 which is unchanged from previous forecast



US petroleum demand to rise 1.63M BPD to 19.79M BPD in 2021. The previous forecast was for a rise of 1.69M BPD.

The price of WTI crude oil futures are currently trading down $0.18 or -0.39% at $45.57