EIA crude and petroleum forecasts released

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

EIA crude and patrolling forecasts for the current month released

  • US crude oil output to fall 910K BPD to 11.34 million BPD in 2020 vs 860K forecast last month
  • US output to fall 240K BPD to 11.10M BPD in 2021 vs -290K forecast last month
  • Petroleum demand to fall 2.38M BPD to 18.16M BPD in 2020 which is unchanged from previous forecast
  • US petroleum demand to rise 1.63M BPD to 19.79M BPD in 2021. The previous forecast was for a rise of 1.69M BPD.
The price of WTI crude oil futures are currently trading down $0.18 or -0.39% at $45.57 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose