DOE crude oil inventories -2.101M versus 1.398M estimate

The private data released late yesterday showed:

Crude oil, build of 0.655M



Gasoline, draw of -2.792M



Distillates, build of 0.107M



Cushing, draw of -0.491M



The crude oil drawdown is a surprise given the expectations and the private data







The price of crude oil was trading down one dollar at $79.83 (December). The price is currently trading at $79.89.