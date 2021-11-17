DOE crude oil inventories -2.101M versus 1.398M estimate
The weekly EIA energy inventory levels
- Crude oil -2.101M versus estimate of 1.398M. Last week crude inventories rose 1.0M
- Gasoline -0.132M versus estimate of -0.575M. Last week gasoline inventories felt -0.122M
- Distillates -0.824M versus estimate of -1.229M. Last week distillates fell -2.613M
- Cushing 0.216M versus last week -0.034M.
- Refining utilization 1.200% versus expected 0.7%
- crude oil production 11.4M barrels versus 11.5M last week
The private data released late yesterday showed:
- Crude oil, build of 0.655M
- Gasoline, draw of -2.792M
- Distillates, build of 0.107M
- Cushing, draw of -0.491M
The crude oil drawdown is a surprise given the expectations and the private data
The price of crude oil was trading down one dollar at $79.83 (December). The price is currently trading at $79.89.