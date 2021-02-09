EIA crude oil output and demand forecasts being released
For what it is worth. Crude oil is currently trading up $0.27 and $58.25
- US crude output to rise 510K BPD to 11.53M BPD in 2022 (vs risk of 390K BPD forecast last month)
- US crude output to fall 290K to 11.02M BPD in 2021 (vs fall of 190 K BPD forecast last month)
- US petroleum demand to rise 1.35 million BPD to 19.43 million BPD in 2021 (vs. rise of 1.45 million BPD previously forecasted)
- US petroleum demand to rise 1 million BPD to 20.43 million BPD and 2022 (vs. rise of 990K BPD previously forecasted)