EIA cuts forecast for 2022 world oil demand

EIA estimates for oil demand





Cut the forecast for 2022 world oil demand growth by 130,000 barrels per day. Now sees 3.35 million barrels per day year on year increase



raises forecast for 2021 world oil demand growth by 60,000 barrels per day. Now sees 5.11 million barrels per day year on year increase



lease 2022 world oil demand growth unchanged at 3.48 million barrels per day



leaves 2021 world oil demand growth unchanged at 5.05 million barrels per day



US crude output to rise 770,000 barrels per day to 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022 (versus increase of 710,000 barrels per day expected last month)



US liquid fuels consumption to rise 1.49 million barrels per day in 2021 (versus 1.48 million barrels per day increase forecast last month)



US liquid fuels consumption to rise 690,000 barrels per day in 2022 to 20.37 million barrels per day (versus 760,000 increase projected last month)



projects gasoline prices to rise to $3.00 per gallon in 2021 and $2.91 per gallon in 2022



expects gasoline prices higher than forecast last month

The EIA is out with his forecast for demand and supply.