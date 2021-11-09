EIA cuts forecast for 2022 world oil demand

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

EIA estimates for oil demand

The EIA is out with his forecast for demand and supply.

  • Cut the forecast for 2022 world oil demand growth by 130,000 barrels per day. Now sees 3.35 million barrels per day year on year increase
  • raises forecast for 2021 world oil demand growth by 60,000 barrels per day. Now sees 5.11 million barrels per day year on year increase
  • lease 2022 world oil demand growth unchanged at 3.48 million barrels per day
  • leaves 2021 world oil demand growth unchanged at 5.05 million barrels per day
  • US crude output to rise 770,000 barrels per day to 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022 (versus increase of 710,000 barrels per day expected last month)
  • US liquid fuels consumption to rise 1.49 million barrels per day in 2021 (versus 1.48 million barrels per day increase forecast last month)
  • US liquid fuels consumption to rise 690,000 barrels per day in 2022 to 20.37 million barrels per day (versus 760,000 increase projected last month)
  • projects gasoline prices to rise to $3.00 per gallon in 2021 and $2.91 per gallon in 2022
  • expects gasoline prices higher than forecast last month
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose