EIA oil projections for US crude and petroleum markets

EIA estimates for oil production and demand

crude oil output to fall 860,000 BPD to 11.39M BPD in 2020 (vs 800K last month)



Output to fall 290,000 to 11.10 M BPD in 2021 (vs fall of 360K last month)

US petroleum demand to fall 2.38 million BPD ti 18.16 million BPD in 2020 (vs. decline of 2.31 million BPD previously forecasted)



US petroleum demand to rise 1.69 million BPD to 19.85M BPD in 2021 (vs rise of 1.74M BPD previously forecasted)

WTI crude oil futures for December delivery is trading up $0.88 or 2.18% at $41.18. The January contract is up $0.86 or 2.14% $41.49