Weekly oil inventory data

Prior was +594K

Gasoline +92K vs -50K expected

Distillates -3342K vs -1244K expected

Refinery utilization +0.40% vs +0.25% expected

Production estimate 10.9 mbpd vs 10.9 mbpd prior

API data from late yesterday: Crude +4319K

Gasoline -1288K

Distillates -2417K

WTI has been on the move to the upside in the last two days. It's up $1.05 to $64.01 today.