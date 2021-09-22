EIA weekly oil inventories -3481k vs -2440k expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US weekly petroleum inventory data

  • Prior was -6422K
  • Gasoline +372K vs -1067K expected
  • Distillates -2555K vs -1190K expected
  • Refinery utilization +5.4% vs +2.4% expected
API data from late yesterday:

  • Crude -6108
  • Gasoline -432K
  • Distillates -2720K
  • Cushing -1748K
Expectations undoubtedly shifted after the API report and that's why oil is up 2% today. This data reels that in. The build in gasoline supplies is a particular surprise but comes with refinery runs stepping up much more than anticipated.

There has been a quick 30-cent dip in crude oil the headlines.
EIA weekly oil inventories

There are some solid demand numbers that could help to quickly turn the move around:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose