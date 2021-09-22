EIA weekly oil inventories -3481k vs -2440k expected

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -6108

Gasoline -432K

Distillates -2720K

Cushing -1748K

Expectations undoubtedly shifted after the API report and that's why oil is up 2% today. This data reels that in. The build in gasoline supplies is a particular surprise but comes with refinery runs stepping up much more than anticipated.





There has been a quick 30-cent dip in crude oil the headlines.





There are some solid demand numbers that could help to quickly turn the move around:



