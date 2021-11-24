EIA weekly US crude oil inventories +1017K vs -481K expected

Gasoline -603K vs -461K expected

Distillates -1968K vs -1002K expected

Refinery utilization +0.6% vs +0.3% expected

Cushing +787K



Oil +2307K

Gasoline +600K

Distillates -1500K

This data isn't as bearish as the API data but it's all lost in the SPR and OPEC+ fighting.





Keep an eye on distillates. Stockpiles are the lowest since November 2019.







After the data, WTI remains near the highs of US trading.





API data released late yesterday:Notably, US oil in the SPR is at the lowest since June 2003. It's set to fall much lower in the months ahead after Biden's announcement.