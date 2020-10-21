EIA weekly US oil inventories -1002K vs -1375K expected
Weekly US petroleum data
- Prior was -3818K
- Gasoline +1895K vs -1500K exp
- Distillates -3832K vs -2000K exp
- Refinery utilization -2.2% vs +0.8% exp
- Cushing +975K
API numbers from late yesterday
- Crude +584K
- Cushing +1174K
- Gasoline -1622K
- Distillates -5938K
The big draw in distillates wasn't quite as big in the official report. Either way, not much is happening in the crude market at the moment with prices chopping around $41 and consolidating yesterday's gain.