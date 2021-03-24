EIA weekly US oil inventories +1912K vs 1350K expected
Weekly US oil inventory data
- Prior was 2396K
- Gasoline 204K vs 1250K expected
- Distillates +3806K vs -450K expected
- Refinery utilization +5.5% vs +2.6% expected
- Production estimate 11 mbpd vs 10.9 mbpd prior
API data from late yesterday:
- Crude +2927K
- Gasoline -3728K
- Distillates +246K
WTI crude is about 15-cents lower on the headline to $59.55. Refineries really ramped up production last week as they play catch-up to on the Feb outages ahead of what looks to be a strong driving season.