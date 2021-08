EIA weekly US oil inventories -2979K vs -2683K expected

Weekly petroleum storage data

Prior was -3234K



Gasoline -2242K vs -1557K expected



Distillates +645K vs -271K expected



Cushing +70K vs -980K prior









Crude -1622K

Distillates -245K

Gasoline -985K

Cushing -500K The API data from late yesterday showed:

WTI Crude is back up to $67.51 from $67.20 ahead of this data. The larger draw in gasoline and the head-fake from API has led to some buying.





Gasoline demand is up 8% from a year ago to 9.53 million barrels per day