Eight culprits for yen weakness

Bloomberg lays out eight factors:

Dollar demand seen from global central banks especially in 2-year and 5-year notes Japanese moves ahead of year end Short covering and a run on stops A surge in yen options trading on the break of 110.00 and related to coronavirus fears An unwind of shorts in USD/JPY and EUR/JPY Chinese measure to support parts of its economy reduced safe-haven demand Technical momentum Worries about a recession in Japan

Many of these overlap but that's the buzz.

