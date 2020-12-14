Electoral votes are being tabulated today and starting to trickle in

Georgia and Arizona votes are cast to Biden

The November 4 election is over a month ago now, but the electoral votes are being officially tabulated today. Both Georgia and Arizona (16 and 11 votes respectively) have been cast for Biden as per the election results.



Both those states were considered toss ups, but days after the election tilted to Biden.





In Arizona, Biden won the popular vote by around 11,000 votes - 1,672,143 to 1,661,686.





In Georgian, Biden won by about 12,000 votes (and numerous counts) - 2,473,633 to 2,461,854.





Biden won the electoral college vote 306 to 232 and that is the expectations for the tabulation.