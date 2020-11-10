Eli Lilly’s Covid-19 Antibody drug FDA EUA should reduce hospitalisations

The further positive-sign coronavirus headline is here from earlier

Wall Street Journal h ave a little more up on this and its implications, in summary:

first treatment for people with earlier-stage Covid-19 who aren’t hospitalized

Eli Lilly’s antibody drug should be used for patients ages 12 and up with mild to moderate Covid-19, based on a study showing it helped improve symptoms and kept many patients out of the hospital

FDA authorized for patients at high risk of progressing to severe Covid-19

This is still good advice: