Elizabeth Warren calls for SEC to investigate Fed trading

Warren says disclosures reflect 'atrocious judgement'

Elizabeth Warren asked the SEC to investigate whether trades made by Fed officials, including Kaplan, Rosengren and Clarida violated insider trading laws.

Kaplan and Rosengren resigned.

On Friday it was revealed the Clarida moved moved $1-$5 million out of one mutual fund and into two other funds  the day before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell issued a statement flagging a potential rate cut due to  pandemic concerns.

A Fed spokesman said in a statement that Clarida's 2020 transactions "represent a preplanned rebalancing of his accounts." I suspect he will be further pressed on that point.

