Elon Musk is now the world's richest person

Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos

Shares of Tesla are up another 4.2% today and with that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person, according to Bloomberg calculations. His net worth is $188 billion dollars, about $1.5 billion more than Bezos.

In the past 12 months, Musk's net worth has risen by more than $150 billion on a 750% rise in Tesla's share price. He owns 20% of the company but also holds options that are now worth $42 billion.

Tesla is now the world's sixth-largest company.

It's not just Musk, the 500 richest people in the world added 31% to their wealth last year, according to Bloomberg.

