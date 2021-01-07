Elon Musk is now the world's richest person

Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos





Shares of Tesla are up another 4.2% today and with that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person, according to Bloomberg calculations. His net worth is $188 billion dollars, about $1.5 billion more than Bezos.





In the past 12 months, Musk's net worth has risen by more than $150 billion on a 750% rise in Tesla's share price. He owns 20% of the company but also holds options that are now worth $42 billion.







The Tesla chart is breathtaking





Tesla is now the world's sixth-largest company.





It's not just Musk, the 500 richest people in the world added 31% to their wealth last year, according to Bloomberg.

