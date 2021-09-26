Elon Musk weekend comments on Tesla, praises China
Musk spoke on the weekend, not blabbing about cryptocurrency this time.
- a virtual speech at the World Internet Conference that's hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China.
CNBC reports that Musk was highly complimentary of China:
- it’s a “global leader digitalization”
- Musk said the automaker will continue to expand its investments in China
- "My frank observation is that China spends a lot of resources and efforts applying the latest digital technologies in different industries, including the automobile industry, making China a global leader in digitalization"
- "Tesla will continue to expand our investment and R&D efforts in China."
BTC seems to be doing OK without anything from Musk. It dropped heading into the weekend (Bitcoin down over 5% after China vows harsh crackdown on cryptocurrencies) but has recovered much of that: