EMA recommends Moderna coronavirus vaccine for authorisation in EU

EMA makes the announcement

Approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine

Moderna vaccine requires two injections, 28 days apart

This was very much expected given the developments earlier in the week and as they convened for the meeting earlier. Either way, that is added good news (or at least reaffirms the optimism) on the vaccine front to kick start the year.





The question mark though, is whether the EU can go about handling the rollout efficiently.



