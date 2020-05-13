Emirates says to resume scheduled passenger flights to 9 cities in 8 countries next week
The airlines will expand its resumption of operations starting from 21 May
The announcement via the airlines' Twitter page:
"Emirates to resume scheduled passenger flights to 9 cities in 8 countries, including connections between the UK and Australia via @DXB from 21 May 2020."
Okay, the webpage is working now and the cities involved are London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.
Emirates had previously been offering limited passenger flights during the month of May as per their announcement late last month here.
It is going to be interesting to see how the global virus situation is going to develop as airlines are looking to resume operations and travel between countries start to pick up.
Update: It seems that they have retracted the announcement now.
Update #2: It is now back up again on their webpage.