Emirates says to resume scheduled passenger flights to 9 cities in 8 countries next week

The airlines will expand its resumption of operations starting from 21 May

The announcement via the airlines' Twitter page:





"Emirates to resume scheduled passenger flights to 9 cities in 8 countries, including connections between the UK and Australia via @DXB from 21 May 2020."

The announcement page link posted is broken so I can't see the details of the cities and countries that they are mentioning but it is peculiar to see Australia on the list in the announcement since there is still the travel ban ongoing.





Okay, the webpage is working now and the cities involved are London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.







It is going to be interesting to see how the global virus situation is going to develop as airlines are looking to resume operations and travel between countries start to pick up. Emirates had previously been offering limited passenger flights during the month of May as per their announcement late last month here





Update: It seems that they have retracted the announcement now.





Update #2: It is now back up again on their It is now back up again on their webpage



