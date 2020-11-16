Empire Fed and Fedspeak top the agenda

Nothing is going to overshadow the vaccine news

A vaccine is coming and that's all that really matters right now. A second great candidate from Moderna that's easier to transport and deliver is remarkable news. It will undoubtedly shorten the timeline towards getting everyone vaccinated and life back to normal.





I think the market has demonstrated that it can look past rising case volumes but that doesn't discount some risks around more closings, especially in the US. We neared 200,000 daily cases last week and we'll probably exceed it this week.





That's going to put some pressure on economic indicators and it could come as soon as today with the Empire Fed for November due out. Manufacturing numbers have held up better than most so this probably isn't where you're going to see it first, but some vigilance is prudent. The consensus is for an improvement to +13.5 from +10.5.





Later in the day we get some central bank chatter: