Empire Fed, Williams and Canadian home sales on tap

What's on the economic calendar





It's good to be back after a week away and some fresh air. Oil climbing and more dollar weakness were the story last week after a dovish Powell.





The new week starts with a light economic calendar to match the light moves so far. The Empire Fed is out at the top of the hour and it will be an interesting one. The June regional numbers were very soft and this is the first July number and first chance to see if the softness is persisting.





At 1250 GMT (8:50 am ET), the Fed's Williams speaks at a Libor briefing. That sounds like a dud but last week Williams said that the economy was in a good place but that the case for adding policy accommodation had strengthened due to trade and global growth concerns.





Finally we get Canadian existing home sales data at 1300 GMT.

