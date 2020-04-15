Empire manufacturing index for April plunges to -78.2 vs -35 estimate
Empire manufacturing index for April 2020
- Prior report
- Empire manufacturing index -78.2 vs -35 estimate. Blows away the lowest level from 2009 at -34.3
- number of employees -55.3 versus -1.5 last month
- average workweek -61.6 versus -10.6 last month
- new orders -66.3 versus -9.3 last month
- shipments -68.1 versus -1.7 last month
- inventories -9.7 versus 5.8 last month
- unfilled orders -16.8 versus 1.4 last month
- price is paid 5.8 versus 24.5 last month
- prices received -8.4 versus 10.1 last month
- Seven percent reported that conditions improved over the month, while 85 percent reported that conditions had worsened.
Not only was the monthly number the worst in the history of the report going back to 2001, it more than doubled the previous low reading from 2019 at -34.3.
The six-month forward of general business index did improve 27.0 from 1.2 last month but it is still well down from 26.1 from December when the index was up at 26.1.
- General business 7.0 versus 1.2 last month
- number of employees 5.2 versus 10.2 last month
- average workweek 8.4 versus 3.6 last month
- new orders 11.7 versus 17.6 last month
- shipments 13.1 versus 20.5 last month
- inventories -3.9 versus 5.8 last month
- unfilled orders 0.6 versus 2.2 last month
- delivery time -2.6 versus 0.0 last month
- price is paid 14.9 versus 34.5 last month
- prices received 0.6 versus 17.3 last month
- capital expenditures -11.0 versus 18.7 last month
- technology spending -11.0 versus 14.4 last month