Empire manufacturing index for April plunges to -78.2 vs -35 estimate

Empire manufacturing index for April 2020





Prior report

Empire manufacturing index -78.2 vs -35 estimate. Blows away the lowest level from 2009 at -34.3



number of employees -55.3 versus -1.5 last month



average workweek -61.6 versus -10.6 last month



new orders -66.3 versus -9.3 last month



shipments -68.1 versus -1.7 last month



inventories -9.7 versus 5.8 last month



unfilled orders -16.8 versus 1.4 last month



price is paid 5.8 versus 24.5 last month



prices received -8.4 versus 10.1 last month



Seven percent reported that conditions improved over the month, while 85 percent reported that conditions had worsened.



Not only was the monthly number the worst in the history of the report going back to 2001, it more than doubled the previous low reading from 2019 at -34.3.







The six-month forward of general business index did improve 27.0 from 1.2 last month but it is still well down from 26.1 from December when the index was up at 26.1.





