Empire manufacturing index for July 17.2 vs. 10.0 estimate

the forward looking expectation 6 months forward showed:



index 38.4 vs. 56.5 last month



new orders 41.9 vs. 52.9 last month



shipments 39.4 vs. 53.1 last month



number of employees 21.0 vs. 19.0 last month



average workweek 3.9 vs. 5.5 last month



capital expenditures 9.1 vs. 3.1 last month



technology spending a .4 vs. 6.3 last month



price is paid 28.6 vs. 25.6 last month



prices received 10.4 vs. 7.5 last month



From the Federal Reserve of NY: