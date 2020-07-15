Empire manufacturing index for July 17.2 vs. 10.0 estimate
Empire manufacturing index for the month of July 2020
- manufacturing index 17.2 vs. 10.0 X meant
- new orders 13.9 vs. -0.6 last month
- shipments 18.5 vs. 3.3 last month
- number of employees 0.4 vs. -3.5 last month
- average employee workweek -2.6 vs. -12.0 last month
- price is paid 14.9 vs. 16.9 last month
- prices received -4.5 vs. -0.6 last month
- unfilled orders -0.6 vs. -12.5 last month
- delivery time 2.6 vs. 1.3 last month
- inventories -9.7 vs. -0.6 last month
the forward looking expectation 6 months forward showed:
- index 38.4 vs. 56.5 last month
- new orders 41.9 vs. 52.9 last month
- shipments 39.4 vs. 53.1 last month
- number of employees 21.0 vs. 19.0 last month
- average workweek 3.9 vs. 5.5 last month
- capital expenditures 9.1 vs. 3.1 last month
- technology spending a .4 vs. 6.3 last month
- price is paid 28.6 vs. 25.6 last month
- prices received 10.4 vs. 7.5 last month
From the Federal Reserve of NY:
"Business activity increased in New York State for the first time in several months, according to firms responding to the July 2020 Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The headline general business conditions index rose to 17.2, its first positive reading since February. New orders and shipments also increased, and unfilled orders were steady. Delivery times were somewhat longer, and inventories declined. Employment levels and the average workweek were little changed. Input price increases were not much different than last month, while selling prices edged lower. Firms remained optimistic about the six-month outlook, though less so than in June"
