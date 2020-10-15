Employment and manufacturing data coming up next. Then more central bank speak

Four reports due at the bottom of the hour

Coming up at 1230 GMT we get a busy slate of economic data featuring:

  • Initial jobless claims
  • Empire Fed
  • Philly Fed
  • Canadian ADP jobs

Late today we get:
  • Existing home sales
  • Weekly oil inventories
The busy central bank speaking calendar continues with:
  • BOE Cunliffe
  • Fed Bostic
  • BOC Lane
  • Fed Bullard
  • Fed Quarles
  • Fed Kaplan
  • ECB Lagarde
  • Fed Barkin
  • Fed Kashkari
Aside from Lagarde, I can't imagine any of them saying something that will move the markets. For more, see the economic calendar.

