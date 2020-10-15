Employment and manufacturing data coming up next. Then more central bank speak
Four reports due at the bottom of the hour
Coming up at 1230 GMT we get a busy slate of economic data featuring:
- Initial jobless claims
- Empire Fed
- Philly Fed
- Canadian ADP jobs
I wrote yesterday on how California is likely skewing US initial jobless claims higher.
Late today we get:
- Existing home sales
- Weekly oil inventories
The busy central bank speaking calendar continues with:
- BOE Cunliffe
- Fed Bostic
- BOC Lane
- Fed Bullard
- Fed Quarles
- Fed Kaplan
- ECB Lagarde
- Fed Barkin
- Fed Kashkari
Aside from Lagarde, I can't imagine any of them saying something that will move the markets. For more, see the economic calendar.