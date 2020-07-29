White House official says working to encourage US firms to move production facilities out of Asia and into the US
White House adviser Mauricio Claver-Carone speaking to Reuters in an interview
- working on a new initiative that would use financial incentives to encourage U.S. firms to move production facilities out of Asia and into the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean
- infrastructure, energy and transportation could be the first potential areas of focus
- "We're essentially creating a 'Back to the Americas' initiative"