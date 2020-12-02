England CMO says it will take until spring for vulnerable population to be fully vaccinated

England CMO, Professor Chris Witty, remarks in a tweet

"The independent regulator authorised the first vaccine for use against COVID-19. This is excellent news and a step towards normality. It will take until spring until the vulnerable population who wish to are fully vaccinated. We can't lower our guard yet."

Just some added colour to the timeline of things as the UK now will see its first vaccine deployment starting from next week.





Earlier, UK health secretary, Matt Hancock confirmed that the first batch will see 800,000 doses arrive with "millions" more set to follow in the coming weeks.